Parasol’s ready for Phase 3.3 with 25 percent capacity inside bar

NEW ORLEANS– In spite of an uptick in Covid-19 cases, New Orleans begins Phase 3.3 today, easing up coronavirus restrictions a little more. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes a look at what phase 3.3 means for Parasol’s Bar in the Irish Channel.

Popular neighborhood bar Parasol’s has gone through some significant changes since it first opened in 1952. After closing for awhile, new owners took over with some renovations, but with the same familiar vibes that have made it a favorite hangout. Now that New Orleans is isn Phase 3.3, even more customers will be allowed inside.

“I think this is a good step forward. Nothing too drastic, just perfect,” Lauren Bruser said.

In Phase 3.3, bars are now able to have 25 percent capacity inside or a maximum of 50 people inside.

“25 percent increase in capacity will help with tips and sales at the bar. In here 25 percent of our capacity is going to be 15 to 20 people, is what we’ll keep it at,” Tony Licciardi, Bartender at Parasol’s said.

Tony Licciardi said it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’m excited because it is one step closer to getting back to normal,” he said.

But with the easing of restrictions, Tony said that they won’t ease up on safety.

“What it boils down is to make sure that people still social distance and wear masks. It is not a free for all, but we are able to have more people to enjoy, so that’s good,” he said.

For folks like Lauren Bruser, the rising number of Covid cases doesn’t phase her because she feels safe at her favorite neighborhood bar.

“I think these businesses deserve to open back up. A lot of them are struggling and a lot of them are closing down,” she said.

“Anytime you see a new phase change, newer people come out and they are excited. It is hope,” Licciardi said.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 cases in New Orleans is less than 3 percent, and has been for more than six weeks.