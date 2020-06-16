Palace Market artists making masks out of African fabric

In a Mid-City apartment the whirring of a sewing machine can be heard through the open window. Artist Edward Wycliff pieces together masks in this space.

Before coronavirus, Wycliff sold bow ties using African fabric at the Palace Market on Frenchmen Street.

But, with the market shit down, Wycliff started making masks. Once he had a few sewed together he offered them to the public.

“Within three days, we had over 1,200 orders. I can sew quick, but not that quick,” Wycliff says.

He called up other out of work artist he knew, even some who didn’t know how to sew.

“I had other friends that were getting evicted from their homes. Or just needed a few extra bucks. I had the opportunity to spread the wealth,” Wycliff says.

Once the protests to end police brutality started, Wycliff knowing African Americans are more susceptible to the coronavirus started handing out masks on the street.

“Well, I just did it somewhat covertly. If I saw somebody with out a maskI just pulled a prepackage one out and give it to them. Don’t need to announce myself not trying to create a aura around what I’m doing. I just want to do what I can,” Wycliff says.

Wycliff believes that a cut of fabric with Nelson Mandela’s face on it preaches a message of hope.

He says protests are hard work, so let Mandela do the smiling for you while the masks keeps you safe.

“It’s important to have a reminder like that. To know what change is possible. That man ended a apartheid, we can end police brutality,” Wycliff says.