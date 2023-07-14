HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Ralph Edward Meacham, 59, of Ozark, was arrested on Thursday, July 6 on one count of sodomy first degree.

According to a complaint, the victim states Meacham engaged in deviated sexual intercourse with him or her and was incapable of consent due to being physically or mentally incapacitated and 16 years of age or older.

Meacham was arrested and placed in the Henry County Jail on a $60,000 bond and has since been released on bond.

