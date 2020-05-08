Oyster shuckers working during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – At Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, every hour is happy hour.

Especially with Jay Gallet and Phu Huynh.

They are New Orleans oyster shuckers..

Two of the world’s fastest.

Record breakers.

Record setters.

Now set back a bit by the pandemic.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says oysters folks have been hit hard.

But they’re determined to keep this important part of the New Orleans culture still on the menu.

And the folks who promote oysters still stand by their slogan, eat oysters, live and love longer!