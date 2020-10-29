Overturned mobile homes, campers, boats along LA 46 in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD, La. – Driving throughout St. Bernard Parish Thursday, the majority of the devastation is downed and snapped power lines that have left tens of thousands of residents in the dark.

Cell phone video taken Thursday afternoon shows power poles completely snapped in half, and downed power lines near the Valero Meraux Refinery on St. Bernard Highway.

The devastation doesn’t just stop there.

It continues along LA 46 in St. Bernard where over 50 campers, trailers, motor homes, and boats all parked alongside the elevated portion of the roadway were overturned by Hurricane Zeta wind gusts.

Earlier this week, a man from Denham Springs was driving by the area where residents have been parking their items for years and decided to leave his camper there as well.

“I parked right here because the flood wall is right there, so mainly it’s for water. As far as the winds when they first talked about this storm, they are talking about a Category 1 storm, a low Cat 1. So, I brought my camper, dropped it, then it turned into a Category 2 and almost a 3 and I had a feeling it was going to be bad,” says Denham Spring resident Joey Lemoine.

His camper was one of several overturned along LA 46.

As for the power outages, the St. Bernard Parish Government expects the outages to last for days.