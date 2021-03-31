Overtime pay reinstated, new job opportunities, and $375 million for NOLA in federal relief funding.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– A sign that times are changing for the better. Overtime for public safety departments in New Orleans is reinstated. This is the latest sign of recovery.

This is a big deal for our first responders who lost income in 2020, due to the pandemic. The New Orleans Municipal Government took a fiscal beating during covid restrictions, between furloughs, cuts to overtime, and a lack of resources.

Reinstating overtime is meant to ensure that police on the streets have the tools to better tackle violent crime, it puts extra forces out in the field, and this will help the departments with their tight budgets.

Mayor Cantrell’s administration is hoping that this will boost the spirits and drive of NOLA first responders. Overtime for the police department and fire department already went into effect before Cantrell’s announcement. As of Sunday, March 28th, overtime is back.

Another topic Cantrell addressed during the news conference was easing restrictions for staffing and hiring With the city starting to open back up, that means an increase in people being out and about. With extra paid hours, that will allow the departments to hire back additional manpower of the crews that were put “out of service” during the pandemic.

“Our road to recovery, it truly depends on reopening this city safely, and ensuring that we are protecting our residents, as well as our visitors,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

This is all being made possible by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Of that, New Orleans is expected to get $375 million in federal relief funding.

Wednesday morning, March 31, at 10:30 A.M., Mayor Cantrell and other New Orleans officials are announcing what their plan is for youth summer camps and job opportunities.

We will have more on that during our 11 A.M. show, be sure to tune in or watch it on our app for free.