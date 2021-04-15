Overnight and morning storms on Thursday cause problems across Saint Tammany Parish

MANDEVILLE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish leaders reported a list of flooded streets and other issues following a one-two punch from heavy thunderstorms on Thursday.

The first round of rain rolled through around midnight, and another followed at around 7:00 that same morning.

In Mandeville, the parish placed barricades to block some streets in the Tall Timbers subdivision.

In Covington, the wind and rain brought down a tree near the corner of Fairway and Golfers drives.

