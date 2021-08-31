Over 100 Shell employees ride out Hurricane Ida on a ship in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over 100 Shell employees were reported to be stranded on a drilling ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

The employees said Shell failed to evacuate them before Hurricane Ida. The workers had to ride out the storm on a ship.

“I can’t believe we went through what we went through. i’ve been in this industry 15 years, and i’ve never had to ride out a storm, especially on a drill ship that has the capability of moving out of the way. me and all the guys watched out 3 or 4 other drill ships haul butt away from this location and got far away from the storm, but we were left sitting in the brunt of it,” said a crew worker who wanted to remain anonymous.

The crew member said that they are still stranded and said Shell is telling them they are working on it.

WGNO reached out to the company and Shell provided a two-day-old press release that said all personnel on the ship are safe and accounted for following Hurricane Ida.

