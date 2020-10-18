Outdoor Dining Grant Program to include bars in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has officially extended its Outdoor Dining Grant Program which will now include bars in Orleans Parish. This comes after Mayor Cantrell announced the city was ready to move into phase 3.2 on Saturday morning.



According to a Facebook post made by Mayor Cantrell and her team, the Outdoor Dining Grant Program is the first part of a multi-phase effort to “expand dining options in public rights-of-way. The first phase of the program supported sidewalk cafes, courtyard and off-street parking outdoor dining spaces.”



If interested, Mayor Cantrell and city leaders are urging business owners to fill out an online form at www.outdoordiningnola.com.