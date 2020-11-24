Out of Bounds Bar & Grill under investigation for possible Covid-19 restriction violations

METAIRIE, La.– There’s a video online that’s been viewed nearly 10,000 times of a packed bar in Metairie where patrons were not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Jefferson Parish leaders say Out of Bounds Sports Bar & Grill on Veterans Memorial Boulevard stepped out of line—not following Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend.

“It was just so disappointing to see, especially where we are with Covid,” Jefferson Parish President, Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

This video at Out of Bounds surfaced online where you can see a packed bar with no mask wearing.

“It was difficult to see. It is our priority to keep it low through Thanksgiving and then you have a business owner who’s acting like there’s no Covid in the world,” Sheng said.

Cynthia Lee Sheng said that the Covid-19 positivity rate is going up so seeing a crowded bar like this is disturbing.

“Bars are only at 25 percent capacity or 50 patrons, that’s the most they can have,” she said.

ATC and the State Fire Marshal’s Office went out to investigate on Sunday night. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Out of Bounds was in compliance with Covid-19 measures for a restaurant.

“In the videos they weren’t acting like a restaurant. It looked like a crowded bar,” Sheng said.

All Jefferson Parish can do now is fine the bar $500 for people not wearing masks, but Sheng said this video should be a reminder to all businesses right now.

“So many businesses are complying with Phase 3 guidelines and they aren’t making the kind of revenue they’d normally be making, but they are doing it willingly and they are doing what is being asked of them. That is what being a responsible business owner in Jefferson Parish is,” she said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be returning later this week for a full fire and safety code inspection which will include an official capacity and occupancy setting.