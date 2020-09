Mandeville school is among America's best

MANDEVILLE, La – If you’re a Blue Ribbon school, you’re one of America’s best.

Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church School is a blue ribbon winner, again!

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the school on the North Shore has won three times.

That’s never been done by a Louisiana elementary school.

This great school is one of ten bringing home the big blue this year.

This great hall of education has been teaching kids since 1890.