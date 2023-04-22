CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — As Louisiana enters into creole tomato season Our Lady of Prompt Succor kicked things off with its 72nd Tomato Festival.

The 3-day weekend festival gathered crowds for a day filled with live music, rides, rich cuisine, pageants, and dance performances from students of Our Lady of Prompt Succor school.

Those wishing to partake in the festivities have until Sunday (April 23). Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. More information can be found on their website.

