OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office presented Aubrey L. Griffin with the Sheriff’s Valor Award. Aubrey, an Ouachita Parish school student, learned of a possible threat at her school on September 12, 2023.

According to deputies, Aubrey’s awareness prevented a potential threat from taking place at the school. Aubrey was also rewarded with the National Student Hero Award from a nonprofit organization, The Uvalde Foundation For Kids.

While most children might have not said anything, Aubrey realized the importance of saying something and notified school personnel. By doing so, the potential threat did not become a reality. An incident did not occur, and no one was injured. Aubrey was presented the award for her courage to step up and act for the safety of everyone. Should students or anyone for that matter, hear or see something that has threat potential, Sheriff Russell encourages them to act as Aubrey did and alert officials. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

