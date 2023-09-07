OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — During a press conference held by officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, authorities announced that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant round-up from August 30, 2023, to August 31, 2023.
According to authorities, approximately 88 total arrests were made during the warrant round-up. During the round-up, authorities seized the following items:
|Items
|Total Number
|Guns
|14 (three were stolen)
|Marijuana
|11,593 grams (approximately 25.6 pounds)
|Xanax
|505
|Fentanyl Pills
|47
|Powder Fentanyl
|2 grams
|Ecstasy Pills
|330
|Cocaine
|31.3 grams
|Hydrocodone
|12 pills
|Methamphetamine
|25 grams
|Clonazepam
|1 pill
|Body Armor
|1 vest
A list of law enforcement agencies that participated in the round-up can be seen in the list below:
- Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Monroe Police Department
- West Monroe Police Department
- Metro Narcotics
- Louisiana National Guard Drug Task Force (Air Wing)
- Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- U.S. Marshal’s Office
- DEA
- LSP Bureau of Narcotics
- La. Department of Probation and Parole