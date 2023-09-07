OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — During a press conference held by officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, authorities announced that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant round-up from August 30, 2023, to August 31, 2023.

According to authorities, approximately 88 total arrests were made during the warrant round-up. During the round-up, authorities seized the following items:

Items Total Number Guns 14 (three were stolen) Marijuana 11,593 grams (approximately 25.6 pounds) Xanax 505 Fentanyl Pills 47 Powder Fentanyl 2 grams Ecstasy Pills 330 Cocaine 31.3 grams Hydrocodone 12 pills Methamphetamine 25 grams Clonazepam 1 pill Body Armor 1 vest

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

A list of law enforcement agencies that participated in the round-up can be seen in the list below:

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Monroe Police Department

West Monroe Police Department

Metro Narcotics

Louisiana National Guard Drug Task Force (Air Wing)

Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

U.S. Marshal’s Office

DEA

LSP Bureau of Narcotics

La. Department of Probation and Parole