MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office wants both passengers and drivers to be cautious when approaching icy roads.

With the winter weather in full swing, Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield recommends that if travel is not necessary, it is best to stay put. Traveling in these conditions can cause injuries to yourself, passengers, or other people on the road.

Those who must travel will need to take an alternate route to get to their destination. Most overpasses and bridges will ice first.

Passengers were responsible for 24% of passenger vehicular fatalities in 2020, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Most fatal situations can be avoided if the passenger speaks up in the event of reckless or careless driving.

Springfield wants everyone to know that when approaching black ice, please drive as slowly as possible and keep a reasonable distance from other traffic.

For other updates, you can dial 5-1-1 or CLICK HERE. This has been updated with road conditions throughout Louisiana.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is staying up-to-date on road conditions as well, and will inform the public with any new information.