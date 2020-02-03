Oscars: 2020 Red Carpet Trends

3 Trends on the Red Carpet this Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Hollywood will celebrate the stars once again this Sunday for the 92nd Academy Awards! As usual, fans will tune into the red carpet to see what gowns their favorite actresses will wear.

"It's all about the gowns!" Dawn Michelet, Red Carpet LLC

Dawn Michelet, owner of local gown boutique Red Carpet LLC, believes this year is going to be all about bold statements. A lot of color and pop!

"We dressed a few people for this years Grammy awards! There was a lot of bright colors. Pinks and greens!" said Michelet.

This year, there are 3 trends to look out for on the red carpet. Dramatic necklines, neon colors and feathers and beads!

The 92nd Academy Awards is this Sunday 7PM CST

For a full list of nominees click here

Red Carpet LLC has 2 locations:

3425 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

1901 Highway 190 Mandeville, LA. 70448