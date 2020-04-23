Orleans school board holding virtual meeting

The Orleans Parish School Board will hold a virtual public hearing and meeting Thursday.

Thursday’s public hearing on charter applications will feature representatives from Community Academies of New Orleans and Generation Success talking about their organizations. A live broadcast of that meeting will also be available here.

Then, at the 3 p.m. board business meeting, superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis and the OPSB will recognize Booker T. Washington for their achievement as 2020 state champions in the LSHAA 3A girls basketball. A live broadcast will be available here,

OPSB will utilize the online platform Zoom to broadcast the board meeting.

To participate online: To comment online, please submit a public comment card here prior to the start of the meeting or within 30 minutes after the meeting begins. Step-by-step instructions to access the Zoom live-stream can be found here.

