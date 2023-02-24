NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The planned reopening of the Orleans Parish Civil District Court building has been delayed indefinitely.

The building was supposed to reopen Monday (Feb. 27), but cleanup after a fire earlier this month is unfinished.

A small fire in one room on February 12th, has proved to have lingering environmental issues.

Both Orleans Civil District Court, and First City Court, are continuing operations remotely.

The latest updates on the closure and information regarding the Court and related offices are available at www.orleanscivildistrictcourt.org .