Orleans Assessor deadline for business reporting approaches

The new deadline for business owners to report business property to the Orleans Parish Assessor’s office is approaching. The reporting forms, known as LAT 5, are due Friday, May 1st. LAT 5’s were originally due at the beginning of April, but the Assessor’s office extended the deadline due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The LAT 5 is a declaration of a business’ merchandise and inventory, if applicable, and the cost and year of purchase of fixed assets such as equipment and furnishings. Completed LAT 5 Forms should be mailed to the Orleans Parish Assessor’s office.

The Assessor’s office is continuing to investigate after a server was breached by ransomware. The FBI is involved in the investigation. Assessor Erroll Williams says no personal or confidential information was stolen due to the multiple levels of authentication in the Assessor’s system. He says all office functions will continue and the office is proceeding with revaluations for the 2021 tax year. The webpage and online interactions by the public on the website are in no way impacted by this breach.