NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s Mother’s Day in New Orleans, and that means many celebrated by attending a second line in the seventh ward.

“We get together as family and friends and just enjoy the music and each other,” attendee Elvira Walter, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

The annual second line is hosted by the Original Big 7 Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

“A lot of the pleasure clubs raise money and help do things in the community, so this is just our way of getting together on special days just to show our appreciation,” attendee and neighbor Cynthia Cade said.

Some have been attending the second line since its inception.

“Well, it started after [Hurricane] Katrina stopped, so since we’ve been back, we go every year,” Walter said.

From Duplessis Street to Elysian Fields Avenue, the comradery is unmatched!

“We get to be out, see everybody, you know and enjoy, listen to good music,” a couple of attendees said. “It’s a good time at the second line. It’s about to roll.”

Of course, it’s also a celebration of all the mothers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers. Your jobs don’t go unnoticed,” the two women said. “To all the mothers out there, we’re doing a good job.”

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.