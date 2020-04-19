OPSO: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

NEW ORLEANS – As the pandemic continues, victims’ rights advocates and law enforcement officials are raising awareness of those impacted by violence.

From the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office: Factors meant to protect us from the pandemic — social distancing and stay-at-home orders – could lead to an increase in domestic violence.

That’s why it’s important for law enforcement officials, victims’ rights advocates, as well as victims and survivors, will come together to raise awareness about domestic violence and to highlight resources available to help victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 19-25.

This year’s theme is “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, Inspire Hope.” COVID-19, advocates say, will not stop their efforts to seek justice, ensure victims’ rights and inspire hope for victims of crime.

Because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, advocates say they will be getting the word out through social media platforms. Look for social media posts using the hashtags:

#NCVRW, #SEEKJUSTICE, #ENSUREVICTIMSRIGHTS, #INSPIREHOPE, #DENIMDAY, #VOICESAGAINSTVIOLENCE, #WALKFORJUSTICE, #SEXUALASSAULTAWARENESSMONTH.

Activities get underway Sunday, April 19 with a virtual worship service for victims of crime broadcast on Facebook Live from the City of Love Church.

Additionally, Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman, other local officials and leaders of victims’ rights groups will release videos on Facebook and Twitter voicing their support for crime victims and offering the public resources to help crime victims and survivors.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office aids victims and survivors to a host of crimes. In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office provided financial assistance to more than 600 crime victims and made awards exceeding $842,000.

Look for the virtual worship service and the videos under the hashtags: #NCVRW, #SEEKJUSTICE, #ENSUREVICTIMSRIGHTS, #INSPIREHOPE.

On Monday and Tuesday, April 20-21, social media postings continue using the previous hashtags: #NCVRW, #SEEKJUSTICE, #ENSUREVICTIMSRIGHTS, #INSPIREHOPE.

Wednesday, April 22, is Wear Denim Day. Everyone is encouraged to wear denim and post selfies to show your support for sexual assault survivors. (April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month. #DENIMDAY, #SEXUALASSAULTAWARENESSMONTH

On Thursday, April 23, social media postings continue under the hashtags from earlier in the week. #NCVRW, #SEEKJUSTICE, #ENSUREVICTIMSRIGHTS, #INSPIREHOPE

On Friday, April 24, a virtual All-White Balloon Release takes place. Everyone is encouraged to wear white in remembrance of those who have died because of violence and to release a balloon from the safety of your own property. This is in lieu of the Annual Balloon Release held at Bayou St. John. #VOICESAGAINSTVIOLENCE

On Saturday, April 25, everyone is encouraged to maintain social distancing and take a one-mile Walk for Justice in your neighborhood and to photos selfies using the hashtag: #WALKFORJUSTICE.

The Sheriff’s Office Crime Victims Assistance Program is a co-sponsor of the week’s virtual awareness campaign along with the New Orleans Police Department; Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office; Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Victims’ Rights Program, Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office; U.S. Attorney’s Office; the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives; Silence is Violence; and Alliance for Safety and Justice.