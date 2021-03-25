Opelousas man arrested for impersonating a lawyer

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) An Opelousas man has been arrested on three counts penalty for unlawful legal practice.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Darrian Guillory represented himself as an attorney during court on January 26.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said he did it to gain access to meet with an inmate.

Additionally, Guidroz said, during court he was seen sitting in the seats for the public and not where the attorneys sit which raised suspicions.

Guidroz said Guillory was later found not to be an attorney and a warrant was issued.

The corrections section opened an investigation and found that Guillory had visited the inmate under the guise of being an attorney three separate times posing as his attorney.