Only in NOLA: Lonely Easter Bunny sings quarantine song & pops champagne

Lonely Easter Bunny sings quarantine song & pops champagne

NEW ORLEANS-- This Easter is very different for everybody including the Easter Bunny. At Brennan's restaurant the Easter Bunny always makes an appearance during their Easter brunch, which is a favorite for many families.

With Brennan's being closed this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the Easter Bunny decided to hop down a very quiet Royal Street and sing a little quarantine song and then saber a bottle of champagne with a sword.

The Easter Bunny sings about staying 6 feet away, using Purell, and finishes his song by saying, "Hope you have a bubbly Easter Day!"

The Easter Bunny sings to the tune of the popular children's song, "Peter Cottontail."

Our thanks to Brennan's for sharing this video with WGNO.

