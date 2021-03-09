One year anniversary of Covid-19: How the community is remembering the thousands of lives lost.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)– One year ago today, we broadcasted into your homes with breaking news. News of our first case of Covid-19 in Jefferson Parish.

It’s a tough day for many people.

There are a few things happening around town to remember the lives lost. One of those events will be happening at Oschner in Jefferson Parish on Jefferson Highway.

At 10:00 A.M., healthcare workers are going to gather out front of the main campus building, holding candles for moments of silence to reflect and remember the almost 10,000 lives lost.

In Baton Rouge, thousands of flags are waving in the wind, honoring the thousands of people who have died from this terrible virus. The 9,758 white flags are on display on the front lawn of State Capital. Each flag representing someone in our state who died from the virus since the state first started recording Covid deaths, last March 14.

Here in Jefferson Parish, President Cynthia Lee Sheng says, while there has been so much pain of loss in the community during the year, there is still hope to hold onto.

“As we speak, we are pushing vaccines in our community. Three different vaccines have been approved many of the people we know, received them already. So, that is a hopeful sign as we approach this year and I think a lot of people, you know, those of us on the inside who were in that vaccine distribution, really see a lot of hope and it’s just really tough. Today is a difficult day for so many families and we just really wanted to take the time and in my reflect on you know all that we’ve been through and then it is hopeful I think as we move forward,” said Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish President.

Honoring the 857 lives that have been lost in Jefferson Parish and marking the one year anniversary, Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, along with other parish officials and faith-based leaders, are hosting memorial ceremony this morning at 9:00 A.M. at the Alario Center.

The memorial ceremony will be closed to the public; however, it will be streamed live on JPTV and on our WGNO Facebook.