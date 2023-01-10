NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting near Booker T. Washington High School Tuesday (Jan.10) sent one person to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Roman Street at about 3:30 p.m. Officers say a man suffered a gunshot wound and was sent to the hospital by EMS. His condition was not released.

The NOPD has not specified whether the victim was affiliated with the school or not. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

