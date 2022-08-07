NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two children, killing one in a Florida area neighborhood Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened in the 3100 block of Law Street.

According to the NOPD, just after 11:15 a.m. officers responded to the scene and found the victims, a 2-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl, suffering from stab wounds. The two were taken to the hospital by private car but the girl later died from her injuries.

The little boy has been listed in critical condition, according to police. NOPD arrested 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Through investigation, officers identified Pedescleaux as the suspect. She was taken into custody and booked into the Orleans Justice Center. The relationship between the victims and the alleged suspects is not known but the NOPD says the incident is guardian related in nature.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Child Abuse Detective Mario Bravo is the lead detective and can be reached at (504) 658-5267. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD Child Abuse Section at (504) 658-5267 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or call toll free at 1-877-903-7867.