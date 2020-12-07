One special mailbox in Gonzales guarantees a response from Santa

BATON ROUGE (BRPROUD) – The holidays are being celebrated differently this year due to COVID-19, but one of Santa helpers is making sure the Christmas spirit is still felt with a special mailbox.

“I just thought It would be a lot of fun for Santa to drop off his mailbox here and us to respond to all of the children and all of the letters. I know there are a lot of Santa mailboxes around but you actually get a response here,”

Sheree Taillon first got Santa’s mailbox in 2019 and with the pandemic, the mailbox has been a big hit.

“With sitting on Santa’s lap and everything is tricky this year, but with this you can come and drop off your letter, take a picture in front, all kind of fun things and you’ll get a response from our elves soon,” Taillon says.

Last year, an estimated 150 letters were sent in and she expects more this year.

Taillon has been working from home, and the one stop shop mailbox has become a spot for backups.

“All day long people are driving up, dropping off. There’s a traffic jam here. When I try to get out of my driveway it’s a little bit of a problem.”

The letters have been pouring have had some sweet messages, but there’s one that has stood out.

“One letter we got this year said that all he wants is for his family to be healthy and that’s pretty amazing.”

An amazing request Santa’s helpers are happy to respond to.

“It’s exciting. We thank everyone who participates and it’s a lot of fun for us.”

The mailbox is located at 1732 Purpera Road in Gonzales. The deadline to bring letters is December 22nd.

Anyone bringing letters are asked to leave a return address. You can more information on their Facebook page.