FILE PHOTO: A New Orleans Police Department patrol unit is seen behind a strip of crime tape.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a series of robberies in the city Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.

The first happened at a New Orleans East business in the 8000 block Crowder Blvd where at about 6:50 p.m., officers say, two armed subjects entered demanding money. The employee obeyed and the suspects left soon after.

Just before 9:50 p.m. in Algiers, three men with guns approached another man at the corner of Idaho St. and Amazon St. demanding his property. Police say, he gave them his belonging and the subjects left in a black vehicle.

In the 9th Ward at about 10:20 p.m. the NOPD says, a man approached a woman in the 5200 block of North Claiborne Ave. and demanded her keys. The woman gave them up and the subject drove off in her 2016 Jeep Cherokee with a Mississippi plate.

In the 3700 block Dauphine St. just after 10:50 p.m., officers say, a woman approached two victims with a gun in hand demanding money. The two gave up their credit cards and the woman left in a dark colored SUV.

Just before 1:30 Saturday morning in Venetian Isles, the NOPD reported a subject shot a man in the buttocks in the 7300 block Chef Menteur Hwy. The suspect left after stealing the victim’s possessions. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

Hours later in Mid-City just before 5:20 a.m., a subject entered a business in the 4700 block Canal St. pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and the robber left with money and victim’s weapon.

All incidents are currently under investigation.