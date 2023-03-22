NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a 37-block project in Lakeview in the city-wide roadway rehabilitation installment series.

Wednesday (March 22nd) Mayor Latoya Cantrell was joined by the Deputy CAO of Infrastructure, Lakeview Civic Improvement Association, and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight work done on the Lakeview North Group C Project.

The 8.3 million project follows after the West End, Uptown Audubon area, Lake Vista, Lake Terrance & the Oaks, and Filmore neighborhood of completed roadways across the city.

The project tackled:

repaving the asphalt roadway

repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections

replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and/or drainage lines

“Today, we are cutting a ribbon on one of our largest roadwork construction job that includes 37 blocks of infrastructure improvements. We will soon begin onboarding several new construction projects that are not in overly burdensome areas of the city, but we must keep the work going. We remain on the front lines of climate change and will continue focusing on much-needed infrastructure improvements and on how we can be more resilient and sustainable in our efforts,” stated Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) is scheduled to continue construction of 51 roadwork projects with an estimated value of $583 million.

One current roadway project is in the Uptown area at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Camp Street. Construction is expected to wrap up in six weeks by Friday (April 28th).

At this time about 2,600 of the City’s total 20,000 blocks are under construction.

According to city officials, they are 42 completed projects valued at $157 million, 25 projects under construction valued at $339 million, and 10 projects valued at $71 million currently in the bid and award phase.

