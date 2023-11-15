NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Louisiana Tech University announced the death of Annie Richardson, one of the four women who were attacked on campus by a man with a knife earlier this week.

Richardson was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital from the university campus in Ruston after the attack on Monday, and died of her wounds on Tuesday, Nov. 14th.

University President Les Guice released a statement saying that his “prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family, and all who called Annie a friend.”

According to Annie Richardson’s website, she was an artist who had studied at Newcomb College in New Orleans.

Two of the other three victims in the attack are recovering in the hospital and the fourth suffered a graze wound and declined treatment.

Ruston police arrested a university student, 23-year-old Jacoby Johnson, within minutes of the attack. Detectives say he was armed with a knife that had a 4 inch blade, and that he ambushed the four women as they were walking out of the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center Monday morning.

The University is holding a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the campus student center.