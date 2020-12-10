One killed in crash in Venetian Isles

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality on Old Gentilly Road.
According to NOPD, the incident was first reported just before 8:30 p.m. One victim has been pronounced dead.
No additional information is currently available.
by: WGNO Web DeskPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality on Old Gentilly Road.
According to NOPD, the incident was first reported just before 8:30 p.m. One victim has been pronounced dead.
No additional information is currently available.