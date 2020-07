NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting on Decatur Street.

According to NOPD, at around 8:25 p.m., Eighth District officers responded to a shooting near Bienville and Decatur Streets in the French Quarter. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to the hospital by EMS.  

No further details are available at this time. Stay with WGNO.com, where we will be following this developing story.