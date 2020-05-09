One guy. One poorboy. One golf cart

Parkway Bakery & Tavern delivers a new idea, first to healthcare workers

NEW ORLEANS – The guy in the golf cart, his name is Justin Kennedy.

He’s taking a test drive.

Not on a New Orleans golf course.

Justin just teed off in the parking lot of Parkway Bakery and Tavern, 538 Hagan Avenue in New Orleans.

Justin’s got no reservations about serving shrimp poorboys to a party of 200.

They are healthcare workers.

They get served Monday May 10 at 11 am.

It’s first come, first served for the shrimp poorboys.

His first customers to get a taste of his golf cart service.

It’s part of a program called, Be a Hero, Thank a Hero.

Already delivering food and household supplies to hospital workers.

It’s organized by Louisiana’s Al Copeland Foundation.

WGNO’s Wild Bill Wood says get ready for this version of the new normal.

It’s coming to you on four wheels.

That’s the golf cart chauffeuring your poorboy to your car.

It’s happening at the restaurant that’s now outside.

The size of a city block.

And it’s all because a New Orleans guy got an idea.

An idea that’s already a hole-in-one.