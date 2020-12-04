One dead, two injured in New Orleans East shooting

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security spoke to an online immigration business panel Thursday afternoon and promised under his direction the new administration would make bipartisan immigration reform a top priority.

"We will roll up our sleeves starting on Day 1 to fix what is broken, to keep families together and to build an immigration system that works for all of us," Alejandro Mayorkas told the American Business Immigration Coalition during its daylong Reigniting the Economic Engine: Immigration Solutions for 2021 virtual summit.