NEW ORLEANS – One woman is dead and two men are in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
Police were called to the 5700 block of Read Boulevard around 7:45 Thursday night.
The initial investigation shows the shooting happened near I-10 and Crowder Boulevard while the victims were in a car. Police say the driver continued to travel until hitting a light pole near Read.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene and EMS transported the two male victims to an area hospital.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death once an autopsy is complete and family members are notified.
If you have any information on this case, call Detective Stephanie Gray with the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or report your tip anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
One dead, two injured in New Orleans East shooting
