One dead, two injured after shooting on Lake Forest Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating the apparent shooting death of an adult male and the shooting of two adult males. The offense occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 9800 block of Lake Forest Boulevard.

Seventh District officers responded to a call of “shots fired” and upon their arrival, found the victim shot and lying on the ground of a parking lot. Emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and pronounced the adult male dead on the scene. A short while later, two males ages 37 and 46 arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their arm.

Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify those involved in this incident, as well as a motive. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).