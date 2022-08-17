Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:00, the New Orleans Police Department says officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive, just two blocks north of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Initial reports indicate a male victim was found laying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound, officers say he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Details on the victim’s age were unclear in the early reports.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family and an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Details on a suspect or motive were unavailable. The shooting, now ruled a homicide, remains under investigation by NOPD’s Seventh District office.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.