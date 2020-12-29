One dead after vehicle runs off of the road into canal in Baton Rouge

ZACHARY – Shortly after 11:30 am on December 28, Louisiana State Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 61 at LA Hwy 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Bryson Carney of Baton Rouge.

According to LSP, The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Carney was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2001 Mazda Tribute. For reasons still under investigation, the Mazda exited the roadway to the right and proceeded into a canal bordering the roadway. After entering the canal, the vehicle became partially submerged.

LSP says that Carney was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.