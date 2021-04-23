One dead after helicopter crash in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in North Branch Township, State Police confirmed Friday.





State Police say the helicopter was discovered after a medical helicopter crew noticed a fire on the ground late Thursday night. The PA Game Commission responded and discovered the wreckage. It is a privately owned helicopter.

Search and rescue crews are staged in Forkston Township and will begin a recovery mission for the victim and the helicopter.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.