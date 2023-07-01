A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a crash that left a person dead in the Leonidas neighborhood on Saturday, July 1.

NOPD officials said the crash happened around 2:33 p.m. at the intersection of Pritchard Place and Dublin Street.

Police said reports showed two cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

