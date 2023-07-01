NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a crash that left a person dead in the Leonidas neighborhood on Saturday, July 1.
NOPD officials said the crash happened around 2:33 p.m. at the intersection of Pritchard Place and Dublin Street.
Police said reports showed two cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The NOPD did not release any additional information.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- AM radios in new vehicles at risk?
- The price of vaping in Louisiana just went up; tax increase effective July 1
- Edwards signs education bill to retain 3rd graders who fail to meet reading standard
- One dead after crash in Leonidas neighborhood
- Boil water advisory for portions of New Orleans East canceled