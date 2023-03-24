NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With New Orleans being a hotspot for some of the most amazing cuisine the world has to offer, a savory taste of Northern Italy is coming to Uptown this Spring.

Created by tastemakers Chef Brian Burns and Reno De Rani, Osteria Lupo will feature house-made pasta, wood-fired specialties, and a wide selection of wines and cocktails.

De Ranieri took time to reflect on his upbringing saying, “Brian and I have had the vision for a Northern Italian concept for quite some time.” Growing up in San Francisco, De Ranieri was exposed to rustic Italian cuisine and wine at a young age. “When the opportunity arose to open Uptown, not far from Costera, we knew it was meant to be.”

With the menu curated by Chef Burns featuring a selection of desserts from Pastry Chef Sara Martin, New Orleanians can expect star menu items like Black Truffle Arancini, Double-Cut Pork Chop Milanese, and Spaghetti a la Chittara.

What was once the original depot for Elmer’s Chocolate House and later a glass-blowing studio, the design of the new eatery will showcase the mountains and lakes of Piedmont, Liguria, and other regions in Northern Italy — no heart-shaped boxes included.

“There is such a rich culinary landscape in the north, with its own unique flavors and ingredients,” says Burns. “I’ve always loved these regions and am excited to shine a spotlight on them here in New Orleans.”

Osteria Lupo will be located at 4609 Magazine Street in Uptown New Orleans, just blocks away from Burns and Reno De Rani’s sister restaurant Costera, which features Spanish cuisine. The restaurant is set to open on April 5.

