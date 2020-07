Local crabber Taylor Brewster catches a once in a BLUE moon surprise! A completely blue crab in Madisonville, Louisiana.

Photo from Taylor Brewester in Madisonville

Taylor says he’s caught one before that was blue, but not nearly to the extent of this one. Taylor says he sold the crab with the rest of the batch he caught.

Photo from Taylor Brewster in Madisonville, Louisiana

What do you think? That’s almost too pretty to eat!