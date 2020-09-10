Pence delivers remarks to cadets at Virginia Military Institute

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Exeter, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris both have campaign events Thursday.

Pence delivered remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute Thursday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia.

The school said in a news release that Pence would be joined by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who graduated from VMI in 1996.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is speaking in Florida Thursday.

Harris will host a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Harris will speak at 2 p.m. CT. NewsNation will also provide a live stream of the event.