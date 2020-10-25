On target: Brees throws 2 TD passes, runs for another – Saints lead Carolina at the half

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

There’s a shootout brewing at the Superdome.

At the half, the Saints lead the Carolina Panthers 21-17. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is 18 of 22 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Brees threw a four yard first quarter TD pass to Jared Cook, and with two seconds left in the first half, Brees threw a four yard TD pass to Deonte Harris.

Brees also scored on a one yard leep early in the second quarter to give the Saints a 14-3 lead.

But, Carolina rallied behind two Teddy Bridgewater TD passes of 74 and 7 yards to DJ Moore.

Bridgewater has burned his former team with 11 of 13 passing for 158 yards and those two scores.

Carolina gets the ball to start the second half.