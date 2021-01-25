On point: Ehret’s Williams making his mark with Chiefs, to play in first Super Bowl

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 29: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter in the game at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Last season, running back Darrel Williams missed the Super Bowl with a hamstring injury.

One year later, the former John Ehret Patriot and LSU Tiger was the leading rusher for Kansas City in 38-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC championship game.

Williams had 13 carries for 52 yards, including a six yard touchdown run.

He also caught one pass, and it was a big one. It resulted in a fourth and one conversion for the Chiefs and a gain of nine yards.

Williams’ high school coach, Corey Lambert, said Darrel always had consistent speed.

Lambert said that Williams now runs a consistent 4.5 forty yard dash.

Williams competed at LSU for time with Derrius Guice and the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette. Now, he and Fournette will oppose each other in the Super Bowl, February 7th in Tampa.

Lambert said he told Williams to stay at LSU.

Williams was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.