“On Par with the President,” New LSU president speaks with members of school community about their journey to success

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —LSU President William Tate IV has been in the position for less than one month.

In that time, President Tate has addressed changes on campus.

The new president is keeping busy with the creation of the “On Par with the President” podcast.

On Par with the President is a podcast hosted by @WFTate4. During each episode, he will chat with students, alumni, faculty and staff from the LSU community who are at the top of their game about their journey to success, setting and fulfilling goals, creating a legacy, and more. pic.twitter.com/cxao31vNbh — Office of the LSU President (@LSUpresident) July 28, 2021

President Tate shared during the podcast with LSU track star JuVaughn Harrison that he loves to play golf.

The “On Par with the President” podcast is available at Spotify and Soundcloud.