ROAR! It's a 'Coach O' sushi roll! Here's where LSU Tigers can take a big bite

NEW ORLEANS - It's on the menu.
And just in time for the college football National Championship game between LSU and Clemson.
Both teams are Tigers.
Royal Sushi & Bar at 1913 Royal Street in New Orleans has gone crazy for the LSU Tigers.
The menu is crazy.
Here's just a sample:
Coach O Roll.
LSU Roll.
White Tiger Roll.
Crouching Tiger Roll.
And for dessert, a King Cake Roll.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is behind the scenes with the chefs creating a delicious menu.
It's a buffet fit for a Tiger king.