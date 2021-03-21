Old Glory to get new flagpole on Mississippi River bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A new pole will be installed so a large American flag can continue flying above a bridge that spans the Mississippi River.

The flagpole replacement will happen March 30 or 31 on the railroad bridge that connects Vicksburg, Mississippi to Delta, Louisiana.

The railroad bridge runs parallel to a newer Interstate 20 bridge that carries car and truck traffic on the east-west route.

The old bridge used to have car and truck traffic on U.S. Highway 80, but the highway portion closed in 1998.

The superintendent of the old bridge, Herman Smith, says the flagpole has been in place since at least 1994.