Oklahoma professor arrested after allegedly hiding camera in girl’s bedroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A professor at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center has been arrested on more than a dozen counts.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department were alerted after the mother of the victim found a hidden camera in her 14-year-old daughter’s room.

Investigators arrested Allan Wiechmann after serving a search warrant at his home.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wiechmann admitted to placing the camera in the victim’s bedroom.

He told authorities that when they discovered his internet searches, they might find them “odd or disturbing.”

“He went on to explain he searches for pornography based on his fantasies. I asked him what [that] entailed and he stated he likes to watch voyeurism scenarios of women in dressing rooms or bedrooms,” the affidavit stated.

Wiechmann was arrested on 20 counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.

The University of Oklahoma released the following statement after Wiechmann’s arrest:

“In light of recent information, Mr. Wiechmann was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. OU is cooperating with law enforcement officials and can confirm that in his role at OU Health Sciences Center, Mr. Wiechmann had no contact with minors or patients as part of his work at the university. Due to the confidential nature of this personnel issue, this is the extent of the university’s comment at this time.”