BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa cubes. The cubes are reportedly causing death and illness.

According to the USFDA, the contaminated cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622 have been recalled. The cubes are sold in white and tan plastic bags with green labeling. These cubes have been recalled by Manzanola Feeds, the company that distributes directly to stores in 10 states. Officials recommend disposing of the cubes properly by placing them in a secure container.

The FDA says at least 98 horses in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas have shown neurologic symptoms. At least 45 died or were euthanized because of the state of their health.

Officials suggest if your horse has eaten this product and is showing signs of neurologic illness, such as muscle tremors, difficulty eating, or difficulty standing, to consult a veterinarian.

For more information, click here.