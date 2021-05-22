Officials warn against scams following flash flooding across Louisiana

Lafayette, LA., (KLFY) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning people to protect themselves from falling victim to a flooding scam.

Landry said scammers take advantage of people when they are in need of help or are trying to help, especially after natural disasters. “There are people who absolutely try to take advantage of them,” he said.

“It’s really unfortunate that here in Louisiana when we are affected by natural disasters and many of our citizens lives have been turned upside down,” Landry said, talking about scammers taking advantage of situations.

His office released tips to protect yourself from falling victim to a scam:

Protect Your Information. If you get a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, do not give out any personal information or agree to any payment until you can independently verify that the call is legitimate.

If you get a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, do not give out any personal information or agree to any payment until you can independently verify that the call is legitimate. Beware Of Imposters. Remember that officials with government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and that there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from the federal government. Anyone claiming to be a federal official who asks for money is an imposter.

Remember that officials with government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and that there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from the federal government. Anyone claiming to be a federal official who asks for money is an imposter. Donate With Diligence. Only donate to trusted, well-known charities. Beware of scammers who create fake charities during natural disasters. Always verify a charity’s legitimacy through its official website.

Landry said the most important thing to remember, is to never give out private and personal information. If you are faced with a call from someone you believe is attempting to scam you, Landry says to reporting it to your local police department.